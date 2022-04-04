James “Jimmy” Ray Ellis, age 71, of Clinton

James “Jimmy” Ray Ellis, age 71, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born on April 1, 1951, in Knoxville, TN to the late Raymond and Betty Yeary Ellis. Just a few days before he passed, Jimmy enjoyed celebrating with family and friends on his birthday. Jimmy retired from TVA as a lineman after 20 plus years. Before his sickness, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and spending time at the Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge in Oak Ridge. Jimmy also enjoyed woodworking and playing the guitar.
Jimmy is survived by, his son, James Ellis his wife Caitlin and their children, Abigail and Sadie Ellis;
 Daughter, Cristen Holden her husband Josh, and their children, Jaxton and Cariko Holden; Special friends, The Wolfe Family, and many other friends.
