‘Incapacitated’ man, woman arrested after juvenile left unattended

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, two people are facing charges after one of them was found “incapacitated” and the other was said to be “intoxicated” in public on Sunday, all the while with an “unattended juvenile” in their pickup.

Deputies responded Sunday to the Wooldridge Convenience Center, according to a Sheriff’s Office release, after some reported a man and a woman who “appeared to be incapacitated in the bed of a truck” with a juvenile left unattended.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Joshua Simpkins, who was reportedly standing next to the driver’s door of a pickup truck holding a cooler with a “blank stare” on his face, was slurring his words, and was unsteady on his feet.

A woman, soon identified as Bridgett Simpkins, was found lying in the bed of the truck on her back, and after repeated attempts by a deputy to wake her proved unsuccessful, the officer administered a dose of Narcan, and, according to the CCSO, “became lucid after about 30 to 45 seconds.”

She was removed from the pickup, checked on-scene by paramedics, and taken into custody.

Officials did not release any information about the age or gender of the unattended juvenile, but did say that they were found near a firearm that was located on the floorboard of the pickup’s back floorboard. The child was released to another family member and taken from the scene.

Joshua Simpkins was charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence, public intoxication, and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment.

Bridgett Simpkins was charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, public intoxication, child abuse, neglect, or engagement.

Both were taken to the Campbell County Jail and are being held without bond pending a May 10th court appearance.