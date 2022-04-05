Immerse yourself in local history

Jim Harris

Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism bureau, reminds visitors and residents alike that they can learn about the rich coal mining history of East Tennessee at the Coal Creek Miners Museum and explore the trail where the historical events happened.

As Adventure Anderson writes, “You won’t just learn about mining techniques, you will also experience the unique and interesting stories of the Coal Creek War and the two mining disasters that affected everyone in the community.”

The Coal Creek Miners Museum is located on Main Street in Rocky Top.

