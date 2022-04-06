Holy Week, Easter events announced by CBA-member churches

The Clinton Baptist Association has released a list of events taking place at its member churches for Holy Week and Easter.

HOLY WEEK & EASTER SCHEDULES FOR CHURCHES IN THE CLINTON BAPTIST ASSOCIATION:

Apr. 9th: Easter Egg Hunt, 12 noon at Calvary Baptist Church in Heiskell

Apr. 10th: Palm Sunday Service, 10:30 am at Second Baptist Church in Clinton

Apr. 14th: Tenebrae Service, 7 pm at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge

Apr. 14th: Maundy Thursday Service, 7 pm at Second Baptist Church in Clinton

Apr. 15th: Good Friday Service, 7 pm at Second Baptist Church in Clinton

Apr. 15th: Good Friday Communion, 6 pm at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton

Apr. 15th: “Virgil’s 1st Easter Dinner Theater, 7 pm at Clinch River in Rocky Top

Apr. 16th: Easter Egg Hunt, 11 am at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton

Apr. 16th: “Virgil’s 1st Easter” Dinner Theater, 7 pm at Clinch River Baptist Church in Rocky Top

Apr. 16th: Easter Egg Hunt, 11 am at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge

Apr. 16th: Easter Egg Hunt, 11:20 am @ Clinch River Baptist Church in Rocky Top

Apr. 16th: Easter Egg Hunt, 11 am at First Baptist Church in Clinton

Apr. 17th: Easter Sunrise Service, 7 am at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton

Apr. 17th: Easter Service, 10:45 am at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton

Apr. 17th: Easter Breakfast, 9 am, and Worship, 10:40 am at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge

Apr. 17th: Easter Services at 9 am and 10:30 am at Second Baptist Church in Clinton

The Clinton Baptist Association is a non-profit organization holding a 501-c-3 exempt tax status issued by the IRS.

The association exists to equip churches in fulfilling the Great Commission and will partner with its affiliated churches by equipping them to pray passionately, institute Great Commission multiplication strategies, and mobilize for missions.

Call 865-457-9481 for more information about the CBA.