Hite tapped as next top football Hawk

Clinton Middle School announced Tuesday that they have hired Justin Hite to be the Hawks’ next Head Football Coach, and the new coach is trading one bird of prey for another.

According to CMS, Hite comes to Clinton from Cosby High School, where he has spent the last four years as the head baseball coach and the defensive coordinator for the Eagles’ football team. He was voted the District 2- 1A Baseball Coach of the Year in 2019.

Prior to his time at Cosby, Justin had stints at Volunteer High School as head baseball coach and football defensive coordinator, Morristown West High School as an assistant on the baseball, football, and basketball teams, and Jefferson County High School as an assistant baseball coach.

Justin is a two-time graduate of Tusculum University with a Master’s degree in Education as well as a bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

Prior to Tusculum, Justin played baseball collegiately at Carson-Newman, as well as Milligan College. He was pivotal in the success of the 2005 Milligan Buffalo team that came two games shy of the NAIA World Series, according to the school’s announcement.

Justin currently resides in Newport and is engaged to Shannon Myers. The two of them have five children; Landon, Gracie, Katie, Kinsleigh and Cayson. In his very little spare time, Justin enjoys playing golf and watching the kids compete in their respective sports.

Welcome to Clinton, Justin Hite, and family!