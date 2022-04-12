Healthy Waters announces first-ever Storm Drain Chalk-Off

The Healthy Waters Program, which is part of the city of Oak Ridge’s Stormwater Division, has announced its first-ever Storm Drain Chalk-Off competition and event.

The competition’s theme this year is, “Keep it Clean ‘Cause We’re All Downstream!” to spread awareness about stormwater pollution in the community.

Anyone in the community to go out to a storm drain in their neighborhood and create art, according to a city press release.

Submissions must be chalk art centered around, and/or including a storm drain.

To enter the competition, Healthy Waters personnel ask people to take a photo of their storm drain art and send it to healthywaters@oakridgetn.gov with their name, contact information, and which category it is being submitted for.

There are 4 categories:

Adult (18+),

Youth (middle-high school),

Children (elementary and younger),

and Jackson Square Event (more info below).

Groups are welcome to submit together and there is no limit on entries. The deadline to send in chalk art to be judged is April 23rd, the day of the inaugural Storm Drain Chalk-Off event in Jackson Square.

Prizes include:

a $20 Amazon Gift Card for 1 st place in each category;

place in each category; a complimentary dinner for two from Aubrey’s Restaurant for the 1 st place winners in the Adult and Jackson Square category;

place winners in the Adult and Jackson Square category; and a prize from Buff City Soap which will soon open a new location in Oak Ridge.

Officials are also looking for artists interested in creating chalk art for the Storm Drain Chalk-Off finale event on the storm drains in Jackson Square on Saturday, April 23rd from 8 am-1 pm.

There are only 7 spots for the Jackson Square category so email as soon as possible if you are interested, according to the release.

More details about the event will come in the next week.

Any questions about the Storm Drain Chalk-Off can be directed to healthywaters@oakridgetn.gov or you can call 865-425-1890.

Organizers say they are also still open to donations for prizes from local businesses.