Gun brought to Campbell elementary school, suspect in custody

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 68 Views

School leaders in Campbell County are praising the quick response of a teacher and a School Resource Officer after an 8th-grade student brought a loaded handgun to Elk Valley Elementary School on Thursday.

Director of Schools Jennifer Fields said that the incident unfolded a little before 9 am after a teacher told an SRO that they had discovered the weapon among the student’s belongings.  The school was placed on lockdown and the student was taken into custody without incident, allowing the lockdown to be lifted quickly.

No one was hurt during the incident, and Fields thanked both the teacher and the SRO for their “swift action” in addressing the situation.

