Cades Cove, a 2,000-acre valley surrounded by scenic mountains, provides one of the most popular destinations in the park with over 2 million visitors a year. Visitors enjoy the area along an 11-mile, one-way loop road that passes through a historic landscape dotted by cabins, churches, and a grist mill. Visitors are drawn to Cades Cove to view wildlife, access hiking and equestrian trails, take photographs, attend ranger programs, and ride bicycles. (Photo submitted by NPS)

GSMNP to resume Vehicle-free Wednesdays May 4th

(GSMNP press release)  Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park invite the public to enjoy the Cades Cove Loop Road on Vehicle-free Wednesdays beginning May 4 through September 28, 2022.  Participants are encouraged to visit in the afternoons and early evenings to spread use out throughout the day. Parking on-site is limited, with parking lots often filling to capacity during the early morning hours.  

Staff and volunteers will be managing on-site parking to improve visitor safety, minimize impacts to campground operations, and eliminate roadside parking on non-durable surfaces. Roadside parking damages shoulders and creates unsafe conditions for visitors walking from their car to their destination.  When parking lots are full, visitors will need to come back later in the day or enjoy other areas of the park.    

Cyclists are reminded to properly prepare for a safe experience. Serious cycling accidents have occurred along the Cades Cove Loop Road. The State of Tennessee requires that children under the age of 16 wear a helmet. All riders are strongly encouraged to wear helmets and to ride properly fitted and well-maintained bicycles. During summer and fall, bicycles may be rented at the campground store located near the Cades Cove Campground on a first-come, first-served basis. For information call 865-448-9034.  

For more information about Cades Cove Vehicle-free days, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/cades-cove-vehicle-free-days.htm

