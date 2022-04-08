GSMNP delays opening of Clingmans Dome Road

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Clingmans Dome Road season opening will be delayed until at least Monday, April 11 due to predicted winter weather. Up to seven inches of snow could occur at Clingmans Dome and other high elevation locations across the park beginning Friday, April 8 through Saturday, April 9. Weather depending, the park plans to open Clingmans Dome Road on Monday, April 11, if conditions allow.

Backcountry users are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for changing weather conditions across elevations this weekend. For more information on hiking safety tips, please visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/hikingsafety.htm or call the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297. For the most up to date information about road closures, follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter. For views of high-elevation locations in the park, please visit https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm for webcam images from Newfound Gap, Clingmans Dome, and Purchase Knob.

As a reminder, after opening for the season, single-lane closures will be in effect on Clingmans Dome Road through Friday, September 2, 2022. Visitors should expect traffic delays throughout the pavement preservation project. Single-lane closures are permitted from 7:00 a.m. on Mondays through 12:00 p.m. on Fridays and will be managed with flagging operations. No daytime lane closures, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., will be allowed on Federal Holidays, or during the week of Easter and July 4. Additionally, no daytime work will be permitted June 15 through August 15, 2022. During those time periods, nighttime lane closures may occur.