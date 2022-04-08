GSMNP delays opening of Clingmans Dome Road

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(GSMNP)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Clingmans Dome Road season opening will be delayed until at least Monday, April 11 due to predicted winter weather. Up to seven inches of snow could occur at Clingmans Dome and other high elevation locations across the park beginning Friday, April 8 through Saturday, April 9. Weather depending, the park plans to open Clingmans Dome Road on Monday, April 11, if conditions allow.  

Backcountry users are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for changing weather conditions across elevations this weekend. For more information on hiking safety tips, please visit the park’s website at  https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/hikingsafety.htm or call the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297. For the most up to date information about road closures, follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter. For views of high-elevation locations in the park, please visit https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm for webcam images from Newfound Gap, Clingmans Dome, and Purchase Knob.

As a reminder, after opening for the season, single-lane closures will be in effect on Clingmans Dome Road through Friday, September 2, 2022. Visitors should expect traffic delays throughout the pavement preservation project. Single-lane closures are permitted from 7:00 a.m. on Mondays through 12:00 p.m. on Fridays and will be managed with flagging operations. No daytime lane closures, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., will be allowed on Federal Holidays, or during the week of Easter and July 4. Additionally, no daytime work will be permitted June 15 through August 15, 2022. During those time periods, nighttime lane closures may occur.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Yager, Eby winners of Muddy Boot Awards

(ETEC press release)  The East Tennessee Economic Council (ETEC) presented Muddy Boot Awards last Friday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.