GSMNP announces two morning closures of Clingmans Dome Road

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announce two morning closures of Clingmans Dome Road on Tuesday, April 19, and Wednesday, April 20 until 1:00 p.m. each day. The seven-mile roadway will be closed on both mornings to facilitate a special curriculum-based education program. The closure will go into effect the night before each program day. 

During these periods, the roadway is fully closed to all pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Visitors should consider alternative high elevations destinations during the closures. Look Rock Observation Tower along Foothills Parkway West offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains and valleys in Tennessee. Similarly, in North Carolina, the Blue Ridge Parkway hosts many opportunities for scenic vistas, including viewing the entire Smokies mountain range from Waterrock Knob. 

For more information about road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm 

