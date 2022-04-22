Grocery tax holiday coming in August

Thursday in Nashville, the General Assembly approved Tennessee’s new $22.9 billion budget and it now awaits the governor’s signature.

Among the highlights of the budget approved this week is a month-long tax holiday on groceries during the month of August. This budget amendment, which was pushed for hard by Governor Bill Lee, is meant to help Tennesseeans as prices rise on many kinds of food items. The holiday will remove 4% from your grocery bill, and is expected to cost the state around $80 million in lost tax revenue, a shortfall officials say can be absorbed due to the state’s strong economic foundation and a robust rainy-day fund.