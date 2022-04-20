Floyd Ruble Mack, age 92, of Clinton

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 73 Views

Floyd Ruble Mack, age 92, of Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 18, 2022. He was born in Jacksboro, TN on April 15, 1930, to the late Dolph and Dora Housley Mack. Floyd was a veteran having served in the United States Army. He retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge after 38 years, then went on to drive a school bus for Anderson County Schools for many years. Floyd was a member, trustee, deacon, and choir leader at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church for many years as well.  In his past time, Floyd enjoyed gardening, singing, and playing his guitar, he also loved spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by, granddaughters, Brandy Mack and Valerie Nichole Mack; great-granddaughter, Valerie Nicole Mack; 11 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 1:30-3:00 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Luke Kidwell, Rev. Gary Smith, and Pastor Travis Freeman officiating. Floyd’s graveside will be held at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Dessie B. Stewart, age 92, of Kingston

Dessie B. Stewart, age 92, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022.  She was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.