Floyd Ruble Mack, age 92, of Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 18, 2022. He was born in Jacksboro, TN on April 15, 1930, to the late Dolph and Dora Housley Mack. Floyd was a veteran having served in the United States Army. He retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge after 38 years, then went on to drive a school bus for Anderson County Schools for many years. Floyd was a member, trustee, deacon, and choir leader at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church for many years as well. In his past time, Floyd enjoyed gardening, singing, and playing his guitar, he also loved spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by, granddaughters, Brandy Mack and Valerie Nichole Mack; great-granddaughter, Valerie Nicole Mack; 11 brothers and sisters.



The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 1:30-3:00 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Luke Kidwell, Rev. Gary Smith, and Pastor Travis Freeman officiating. Floyd’s graveside will be held at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com