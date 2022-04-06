Fleischmann announces ‘Service Academy Day’

On Saturday, April 23rd, U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann will hold Tennessee’s Third Congressional District’s annual Military Service Academy Day at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Students, parents, teachers, guidance counselors, and principals will be able to meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“One of the greatest honors I have as a Member of Congress is to nominate patriot young Tennesseans to attend our outstanding Military Service Academies. Our nation’s service academies are amongst the finest institutions for higher learning and military education in the world. I am excited to once again host my annual service academy day later this month on April 23 and look forward to meeting all the young people who are interested in serving our nation in uniform,” said Congressman Fleischmann in a press release.

For more information, contact the Congressman’s Service Academy Coordinator, Cindy Boshears, by phone at 865-576-1976 or by email: cindy.boshears@mail.house.gov.