Five dingers lead Smokies to 10-3 thrashing of Rocket City

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (7-4) cruised to a 10-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-5) Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. Tennessee belted a season-high five home runs in the game and knocked in all 10 runs on 10 hits through the first four innings. With the win, the Smokies now sit in first place in the Southern League North for the first time this season.

Rocket City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but the Smokies immediately cut into it on a mammoth 454-foot solo home run from Christopher Morel.

After the Trash Pandas extended their lead to 3-1 in the top of the second, Tennessee came roaring back with a six-run second inning. Luis Vazquez ripped an RBI single with the bases loaded and made it a 3-2 game. Darius Hill then blasted a grand slam, his first home run of the season, and gave the Smokies the lead, 6-3. Two batters later, Nelson Velazquez crushed his third home run of the series and made it 7-3 Smokies.

Tennesee’s offense didn’t slow down. Chase Strumpf and Nelson Maldonado hammered back-to-back solo home runs to begin the fourth inning and boosted the Smokies’ home run count to five while blowing the lead open to 9-3. The Smokies’ five home runs is more than they hit in any contest last year.

The final Tennessee run of the game came in the fourth inning on an RBI double from Christopher Morel.

The Smokies’ starter Cam Sanders did not factor in the decision despite 4.2 strong innings and seven strikeouts. Bryan Hudson (4-0) picked up his fourth win of the season in as many tries in 2.1 innings of work. Hudson leads the Southern League with four wins.

The Smokies collected back-to-back wins for the third time this season and now have a half-game lead over Rocket City for the lead in the Southern League North. Tennessee’s 7-4 mark is the highest clip above .500 in the 2022 campaign. The fourth game of the series is slated for Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET when the Smokies’ Ryan Jensen (0-0, 2.57 ERA) takes on Rocket City’s Chase Silseth (0-0, 2.25 ERA).