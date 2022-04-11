Five CPD officers receive Crisis Intervention Training

The Clinton Police Department says that five more officers have received Crisis Intervention Training this month.

The training focuses on helping officers learn ways to handle situations involving individuals who may be experiencing mental health issues in a “safe and efficient” manner.  During the training, first responders of all types are taught ways to communicate with people in the midst of a mental health episode with an eye toward de-escalating any and all situations and resolving them with “the use of minimum to no force.” 

The foundation of the training is empathy, according to the CPD, which now has 17 officers who have been trained in crisis intervention.

The five newest trainees include Sgt. Luke Hughes and Officers John Gallups, Taylor Gann, Jake Horn, and Jennifer Hutchins.

