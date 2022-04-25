Source: City of Clinton

Expect lane closures on the new Lewallen Bridge this week

Jim Harris

TDOT contractor Blalock Construction says they will need to set up lane closures on the new Lewallen Bridge beginning this Wednesday, according to the city’s project liaison, and continuing through the middle of next week.

According to Project Liaison Lynn Murphy, lane closures will be needed while work on expansion joints takes place.
On Wednesday, April 27th at 7:00 am, crews will set up barricades and warning signs directing all southbound traffic into the slow (right) lane, and crews will do the same on the northbound side of the new span at 9 am Wednesday.

The city says that the barricades and signs will be removed, and normal traffic patterns resumed before 3:00 p.m. each day during the project, with the closures being reinstated at 7 am on the south side and 9 am on the north side on the following day.
At some point during the project, traffic in both directions will be switched to using the fast lanes. All work zone times will remain the same.

We will update you as we learn more.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

