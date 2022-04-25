Expect lane closures on the new Lewallen Bridge this week

TDOT contractor Blalock Construction says they will need to set up lane closures on the new Lewallen Bridge beginning this Wednesday, according to the city’s project liaison, and continuing through the middle of next week.

According to Project Liaison Lynn Murphy, lane closures will be needed while work on expansion joints takes place.

On Wednesday, April 27th at 7:00 am, crews will set up barricades and warning signs directing all southbound traffic into the slow (right) lane, and crews will do the same on the northbound side of the new span at 9 am Wednesday.

The city says that the barricades and signs will be removed, and normal traffic patterns resumed before 3:00 p.m. each day during the project, with the closures being reinstated at 7 am on the south side and 9 am on the north side on the following day.

At some point during the project, traffic in both directions will be switched to using the fast lanes. All work zone times will remain the same.

We will update you as we learn more.