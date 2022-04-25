Evelyn Ruth Givens, age 58, passed away at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Thursday, April 21st, 2022. Evelyn was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna Wilkins, and several brothers and sisters.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Rick Givens of Clinton, TN; son, Ernie Givens of Rutledge, TN; daughters, Wendy Harness (Calvin) of Powell, TN, Misty Collins of Clinton, TN, Barbara Coffman of Clinton, TN, and Shay Myers of Clinton, TN. Evelyn is also survived by a brother, three sisters, seventeen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services are to be determined. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.