Early voting update after 4 days

Early voting for the May 3rd primary elections across Tennessee runs through April 28th.

Over the Easter weekend, 353 Anderson Countians cast ballots, with 243 voting on Friday and 110 on Saturday.  Predictably, the vast majority of voters took part in the crowded Republican primary with 341 of the weekend’s votes cast there, as opposed to 12 Democrats, who participated despite no candidates appearing on that side of the ballot. Through four days of early voting, 958 have already voted.

In Anderson County, early voting hours on weekdays are from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.  The locations are the Anderson County Fair Association building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Norris/Andersonville.

Anderson County voters are reminded that during early voting, they may cast their ballot at any one of those sites.  On Election Day, voters must go to their specific voting precinct.

For a complete look at the ballot for the May 3rd primary election in Anderson County, and even more information, visit www.acelect.com

The last day to request an absentee ballot in time to participate in the primary is April 26th

