Early voting underway now through April 28th

Early voting for the May 3rd primary elections across Tennessee began today (Wednesday, April 13th) and will run through April 28th.

In Anderson County, early voting will be held at the usual locations with hours on the weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.  Anderson County voters are reminded that during early voting, they may cast their ballot at any one of those sites, as opposed to Election Day, when voters must go to their voting precinct.

The locations are the Anderson County Fair Association building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville.

In Anderson County, there are no candidates for any local offices on the Democratic Party’s ballot as none chose to participate.  The Republican side of the ballot, though, is full of candidates, many of whom are unopposed but with a few contested races, including four that will decide the election as whoever wins the primary faces no opposition later this year.  Those races include General Sessions Division I and II, Circuit Court Clerk and Road Superintendent.

For a complete look at the ballot for the May 3rd primary election in Anderson County, follow this link, and for even more information, visit www.acelect.com

The last day to request an absentee ballot in time to participate in the primary is April 26th

