Early voting recap, Day 2

Early voting for the May 3rd primary elections across Tennessee continued on Thursday and will run through April 28th.

On Thursday, the second day of the early voting period, 288 Anderson County voters cast ballots. Once again, the vast majority—278—voted in the crowded Republican primary while just 10 participated in the Democratic primary, where there are no candidates on the ballot of any kind.

In Anderson County, early voting hours on weekdays are from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon. The locations are the Anderson County Fair Association building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Norris/Andersonville.

Anderson County voters are reminded that during early voting, they may cast their ballot at any one of those sites, as opposed to Election Day, when voters must go to their voting precinct.

For a complete look at the ballot for the May 3rd primary election in Anderson County, follow this link, and for even more information, visit www.acelect.com. The last day to request an absentee ballot in time to participate in the primary is April 26th