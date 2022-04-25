Early voting heads into its final week

Early voting for the May 3rd primaries in Tennessee is in its final days.

The deadline to cast an early ballot is this Thursday, April 28th.

On Friday, 275 people voted, with 265 doing so in the crowded Republican primary and just 10 in the Democratic primary, where there are no candidates on the ballot.

This weekend marked the final Saturday of early voting, and 70 people took advantage of the opportunity, with all but one of them taking part in the Republican primary.

After 10 days of early voting (ending Saturday the 23rd), 2311 people have taken part, with 2232 voting Republican and 79 participating in the Democratic primary in some form or fashion.

You can vote early in Anderson County at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center through Thursday, April 28th, from 10 am to 6 pm.

For more information, including sample ballots, voting precinct locations, and more, visit www.acelect.com.