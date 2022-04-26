Early voting heads into final three days

Early voting for the May 3rd primaries ends on Thursday, April 28th.

On Monday, 271 people voted in Anderson County, bringing the 11-day total to 2582. The vast majority—2492—have voted in the crowded Republican primary, which includes several races that will decide the August general election, as whoever takes the primary will face no Democratic challenger. Only 90 people have participated in the Democratic primary, which features nary a candidate on the ballot.

You can vote early in Anderson County at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center through Thursday, April 28th, from 10 am to 6 pm.

For more information, including sample ballots, voting precinct locations, and more, visit www.acelect.com.