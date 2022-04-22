Early Voting Day 8

Early voting for the May 3rd primary elections across Tennessee runs through April 28th.

Thursday, 259 people cast ballots in Anderson County, with 250 of them voting in the crowded Republican primary and nine voting in the empty Democratic primary. 

Through eight days of early voting, 1,966 people have cast ballots, with 1,898 in the Republican primary and only 68 on the Democratic side.

In Anderson County, early voting hours on weekdays are from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.  The locations are the Anderson County Fair Association building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Norris/Andersonville.

Anderson County voters are reminded that during early voting, they may cast their ballot at any one of those sites.  On Election Day, voters must go to their specific voting precinct.

For a complete look at the ballot for the May 3rd primary election in Anderson County, and even more information, visit www.acelect.com

The last day to request an absentee ballot in time to participate in the primary is April 26th

