Early Voting Day 5 tally

Early voting for the May 3rd primary elections across Tennessee continued Monday and will run through April 28th.

On Monday, 255 people cast ballots in Anderson, with 248 voting in the Republican primary and seven taking part in the Democratic primary. Through five days of early voting, 1213 people had voted, with 1173 people casting ballots in the crowded Republican primary.

In Anderson County, early voting hours on weekdays are from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon. The locations are the Anderson County Fair Association building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Norris/Andersonville.

Anderson County voters are reminded that during early voting, they may cast their ballot at any one of those sites. On Election Day, voters must go to their specific voting precinct.

For a complete look at the ballot for the May 3rd primary election in Anderson County, and even more information, visit www.acelect.com.

The last day to request an absentee ballot in time to participate in the primary is April 26th.