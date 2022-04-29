Early voting concludes, Election Day Tuesday

Thursday was the final day of early voting for next week’s primary elections in Tennessee.

In Anderson County on Thursday, 601 people voted, by far the most in any one day during this early voting cycle. It also marked the third consecutive day that a new daily high was established. Of those who voted Thursday, 590 did so in the crowded Republican primary while 11 people participated in the empty Democratic primary.

In the 14 days of the early voting period, 3918 cast ballots, with 3788 voting in the Republican primary and 130 in the Democratic primary.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 3rd, and in Anderson County, the polls will be open from 9 am to 8 pm. On Election Day, you must vote at your specific voting precinct.

For everything you need to know about the election, visit www.acelect.com.