Early voting concludes, Election Day Tuesday

Jim Harris

Thursday was the final day of early voting for next week’s primary elections in Tennessee.

In Anderson County on Thursday, 601 people voted, by far the most in any one day during this early voting cycle.  It also marked the third consecutive day that a new daily high was established.  Of those who voted Thursday, 590 did so in the crowded Republican primary while 11 people participated in the empty Democratic primary.

In the 14 days of the early voting period, 3918 cast ballots, with 3788 voting in the Republican primary and 130 in the Democratic primary.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 3rd, and in Anderson County, the polls will be open from 9 am to 8 pm.  On Election Day, you must vote at your specific voting precinct.

For everything you need to know about the election, visit www.acelect.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

