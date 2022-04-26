Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is this Saturday, April 30th from 10:00 am to 2 pm, local time.

During the October 2021 Take Back Day, Tennesseans safely and securely disposed of nearly 17,000 pounds of medications at 112 sites across the state. In the decade that the Drug Enforcement Agency has organized Take Back Day, Tennesseans have safely and securely disposed of more than 330,000 pounds of medications.

Find a Take-Back Day event or permanent prescription drop box at this link

The bi-annual medication collection event comes as authorities from the DEA to the TBI are warning of the danger of counterfeit prescription pills that are laced with fentanyl. The DEA estimates that four out of every 10 counterfeit pills bought on the street or over the internet or on social media apps contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.

That’s having deadly consequences across the country, but the effects are most strongly felt among young adults and teens. Overdose deaths among American teens nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020, and researchers estimate the 2021 numbers will show another 20% increase in overdose deaths. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show fentanyl overdose deaths among teens increased by nearly 170% in just one year.

Safely disposing of unwanted pharmaceuticals at drop-off locations across the state helps ensure medicines are not misused or accidentally taken by someone they were unintended for.

Locally, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be observed Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm in Roane County, where you can turn in any unused, unwanted, or expired prescription, over-the-counter, or veterinary medications at the locations listed below for safe disposal.

Rockwood Police Department (115 N. Front St, Rockwood, TN 37854)

Walgreens (1797 Roane State Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748)

Kingston City Hall (900 Waterford Pl, Kingston, TN 37763)

Sharps and inhalers cannot be accepted.

In Anderson County, ASAP of Anderson will host a Drug Take-Back event on Saturday, April 30th, also from 10 am to 2 pm at the:

Oak Ridge Police Department (200 S. Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN)

There are also six permanent disposal bins located throughout Anderson County. These bins offer a safe option for residents to dispose of unused or unwanted medicine seven days a week and are accessible 24 hours a day.

Clinton Police Department (125 W. Broad Street, Clinton, TN)

Norris Police Department (9 W. Circle Drive, Norris, TN)

Oak Ridge Police Department (200 S. Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN)

Oliver Springs Police Department (701 Main Street, Oliver Springs, TN)

Rocky Top Police Department (104 Lawson Street, Rocky Top, TN)

Walgreens – Oak Ridge (1299 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN)