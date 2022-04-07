Dragons, Mavs, Wildcats all part of 5-Star Jamboree

Jim Harris

High school football season is not until August, but we can tell you that all three of the teams that call Anderson County home will be taking part in a preseason jamboree at Carson-Newman University.

Five-Star Preps announced the participants for its second annual jamboree on Wednesday night.  The event will be held at Carson-Newman’s Burke-Tarr Stadium on Thursday, August 11th, one week before the start of the regular season.

Among those announced as participants on Wednesday were Clinton, Anderson County and Oak Ridge High Schools.  They will be joined by Catholic, Greeneville, Elizabethton, Science Hill, CAK, Morristown East, and Grace Christian Academy.

The format will allow each team one quarter of varsity play, followed by a JV quarter, and will also include individual contests.

The pairings will be announced later this summer.

