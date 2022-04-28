Dr. Arthur Lee to be remembered Saturday, commemorated with scholarship

By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer

A new Roane State scholarship has been established in memory of a beloved professor who recently died and will be remembered in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The Arthur Lee Memorial Fund will be used to provide a scholarship each year to a Roane State Community College student, officials said.

Donations to the new scholarship may be made online at roanestate.edu/lee or mailed to Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748.

Members of Dr. Lee’s family request contributions to the new scholarship be made in lieu of flowers.

Dr. Lee, a tenured geology professor who joined the Roane State faculty in 2000, died in February.

Dr. Arthur Lee in an undated photo (RSCC)

“We will miss our dear friend, colleague, and teacher more than words can say,” said Dr. Diane Ward, Roane State’s vice president for student learning.

Members of Dr. Lee’s family along with Roane State faculty, students, and the public will recall Lee during services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, in the City Room of the Coffey-McNally Building on the Oak Ridge Campus.

“He was a beloved and tenured professor and dedicated teacher, earning the highest praise from his many students,” said Dr. Sylvia Pastor, an assistant professor whom Lee mentored. “His passion for education and for geology was contagious, and his devotion to his students unparalleled.”

“He was the sort of friend one feels truly blessed to have in their life,” said Gary Heidinger, associate professor of sociology and anthropology. “He was remarkably talented and deeply devoted to the craft of instruction, his academic subject area, and, above all, his students.”

Joining Dr. Pastor and Professor Heidinger in offering comments about Dr. Lee on Saturday will be Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley.

“It has been our honor to call Dr. Arthur Lee a member of the Roane State Family for the last 21 years,” President Whaley said. “His kind personality and wonderful sense of humor made such an impression on us all. We are devastated he is no longer with us, but Arthur will live on here at Roane State in the hearts and minds of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

During his Roane State career, Dr. Lee helped bring to life a program called “Lab-in-a-Box,” a hands-on approach to learning science for middle school students in Roane State’s service area.

He recently taught inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex, driving there twice weekly for a lecture and to facilitate a lab session.

For those unable to attend in person, Saturday’s service will be available via live stream on the college’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/roanestatecc or by using the following direct link: youtu.be/2pWdMP01Nyl.