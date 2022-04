David Richard Davis, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 17th in Dickson, TN.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, with the funeral service to follow.

Graveside services and interment will be held Monday, April 25th at 8:30 am at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.