Crime Victims’ Candlelight Vigil & Resource Fair to be held in Oak Ridge

The community is invited to the Crime Victims’ Candlelight Vigil & Resource Fair at Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge on Saturday, April 30th from 7 to 9 pm as local officials cap National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), which began on Sunday.

Whether or not you or someone close to you has been a crime victim, or if you would just like to show your support for those who have, you are invited on Saturday night.
Representatives from the Anderson County Family Justice Center and its partner agencies will be there as well with information about the services they provide.

The theme of this year’s NCVRW — Rights, access, equity, for all victims— underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by enforcing, victims’ rights, expanding access to services and ensuring equity and inclusion for all, according to a release last week from the state of Tennessee.

Learn more about National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at  (ojp.gov).

