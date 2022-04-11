‘Coffee with a Cop’ returns April 20th

The Clinton Police Department has announced that the next “Coffee with a Cop” event is set for Wednesday, April 20th, from 8 to 10 am in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church at 225 North Main Street.

The purpose of these events is to bring police officers and members of the community together in a neutral, informal setting to discuss issues affecting the community, ask questions about policies and procedures, and basically, just to get to know each other a little better over a cup of coffee.

The first 25 people who stop in on the 20th will receive a free “Coffee with a Cop” mug.