Clinton Public Library busy in April

UPCOMING EVENTS AT THE CLINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Tinker Tuesday” is a STEM-based program geared toward elementary ages. Join us on Tuesdays at 5:30!

April Activities:

4/5 : Rainy Day Umbrella Challenge

4/12 : Crystal Easter Eggs

4/19 : Milk Magic

(There will be no program on the 26th due to a staff training day.)

“Teen Charge & Chill” is the perfect time to unwind, be creative, and learn something new!

Spend April in Paris! We’ll learn French with Transparent Language Online, and cook tasty French foods. On the menu: croissants and French onion soup.

Join us at 3:30 each Wednesday.

(We will not be meeting on the 27th due to a staff training day.)

Book Babies

April 5 @ 11:30 am – 12:00 pm

It’s never too early to start reading to your child. This week we’ll have rainy day stories for spring! Join us for stories, songs, and fingerplays and lap bounces.

Family Storytime

April 6 @ 10:30 am – 11:00 am

Join us for stories, songs and a fun craft! This week we will have rainy day stories! Younger & older siblings are also welcome.

For more, stop by the library, or visit their website, http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/