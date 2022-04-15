Brandon Lee Mayes (CCSO booking photo)

Clinton man jailed in Campbell after multi-county pursuit

Jim Harris 6 hours ago

According to a release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, a Clinton man was arrested last week on numerous drug charges following a high-speed pursuit.

The CCSO says that early last Saturday, April 9th, a Campbell County deputy spotted a car that had been reported stolen and attempted to pull the vehicle over.  The driver instead refused to stop and fled at speeds reaching as high as 107 miles an hour as he passed vehicles on the shoulder of I-75, all the way into Knox County, where the driver bailed out and fled on foot in the Powell community.

The suspect was located a short time later and identified as Brandon Lee Mayes of Clinton, who reportedly told deputies he had run because he had “ice, marijuana, and Xanax powder” in his underwear.  Deputies found plastic baggies in his undergarment containing those drugs, and Mayes was taken into custody and transported to the Campbell County Jail on numerous drug-related charges as well as charges related to the high-speed chase.

