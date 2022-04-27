Clinch River Spring Antique Fair May 6th & 7th

Jim Harris

The Clinch River Spring Antique Fair returns to Historic Downtown Clinton on Friday, May 6th, and Saturday, May 7th, with two full days of vendor-lined streets and family fun. 

For the first time, this year there will be antique dealers will lining the street for two days, starting Friday at noon, when over 100 antique vendors will display their wares along the streets of Historic Downtown Clinton until 6 pm, with the stores downtown staying open until 8 pm.

On Saturday, the vendors will be back on the streets, and the stores will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Both days there will be food and entertainment.

On Sunday, the stores will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

