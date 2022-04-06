CHS Football golf tourney April 23rd

The Clinton High School Dragon Football Team’s annual Golf Tournament will be held later this month at The Centennial Golf Course in Oak Ridge.

The tournament is set for Saturday, April 23rd, with registration opening at 12:30 pm, and a Shotgun Start at 1:30. The cost is $75 per person and pre-registration is required.

Find out more by scanning the QR Code in this story on our website or on the program’s Facebook page.

Corporate sponsorships are available, as are sponsorships for individual holes and the pre-flight meal.

Awards will be presented to the top scorer from all three flights and closest to the pin on all of the par-threes. The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, use of a cart, beverages, and a pre-round meal.

All proceeds benefit the CHS football program.