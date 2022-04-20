Charter Commission meets Wednesday

The Anderson County Charter Commission will meet this evening (Wednesday, April 20th) at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Commission members are expected to debate the issue of whether or not local races for offices like County Commissioner and Constable should be contested along party lines or if they should remain non-partisan, as they had been up until this election cycle.

Charter Commission members anticipate that this discussion will generate the most community interest of any of its topics to this point, with opinions going both ways.  Some people believe that partisan politics should have no bearing on the workings of local government, specifically on the County Commission, as opinions on national issues very rarely have a bearing on the day-to-day operation of the county.  Others believe requiring candidates to disclose if they are a Republican or Democrat adds another level of transparency for voters as they make a decision on who to vote for.

Traditionally, fee offices (County Clerk, Trustee, etc.) have been contested along party lines, along with the County Mayor’s office while commissioners, constables, and School Board members have run without having to declare a party allegiance. 

For more, including the latest changes to the proposed Charter, and minutes of past meetings, visit https://andersoncountytn.gov/CHARTER-commission/.

