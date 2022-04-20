Chadwick “Chad” Iturbe, age 48 of Knoxville, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Chad graduated from Powell High School in 1992 and graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College in 1993. Throughout his life he loved racing motorcycles, working on vehicles, and had a love for helping others in need. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Freddie and Lucille Iturbe, LB & Lena McClain; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his son, Seth Iturbe of Knoxville; parents, Wayne and Judy Iturbe of Powell; sister, Shawna Bates & husband Michael of Maynardville; aunts, Kay Iturbe and Pam Iturbe of Knoxville; uncle, David Barker of Powell; nieces, Katelyn Barnes & husband Brandon and Keely Bates; nephew, Kameron Bates; several cousins and host of other family and friends.

The family will have a private graveside service at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Powell Sanctuary Fund, 7706 Ewing Road, Powell, TN 37849. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com