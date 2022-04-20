Chadwick “Chad” Iturbe, age 48 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 91 Views

Chadwick “Chad” Iturbe, age 48 of Knoxville, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 16, 2022.  Chad graduated from Powell High School in 1992 and graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College in 1993. Throughout his life he loved racing motorcycles, working on vehicles, and had a love for helping others in need. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Freddie and Lucille Iturbe, LB & Lena McClain; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. 

He is survived by his son, Seth Iturbe of Knoxville; parents, Wayne and Judy Iturbe of Powell; sister, Shawna Bates & husband Michael of Maynardville; aunts, Kay Iturbe and Pam Iturbe of Knoxville; uncle, David Barker of Powell; nieces, Katelyn Barnes & husband Brandon and Keely Bates; nephew, Kameron Bates; several cousins and host of other family and friends.

The family will have a private graveside service at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Powell Sanctuary Fund, 7706 Ewing Road, Powell, TN  37849. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Dessie B. Stewart, age 92, of Kingston

Dessie B. Stewart, age 92, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022.  She was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.