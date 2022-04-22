CFD vs. CPD basketball game to be played April 30

Hopefully, the third time is the charm for the twice-delayed Clinton Police vs. Fire basketball game.

After being postponed once due to the pandemic and a second time by a snowstorm, the annual battle for bragging rights has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 30th at 6 pm in the Arowood Arena at Clinton Elementary School.

While the folks in blue and red will be competing on the court, they are united in the cause being supported by this year’s edition of the game, namely raising money for ET Stamey, Clinton City Councilman, Clinton City Schools Blaze Athletic Director, and his family as he recovers from a stroke suffered earlier this year.

Donations will be accepted at the door as “general admission” into the game, and again, everyone is invited.

*EDITOR’S NOTE:  Currently, the forecast for April 30th calls for temperatures in the 70s, so I feel fairly confident that the third time will indeed be the charm.

