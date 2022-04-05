CES invites everyone to student/staff ballgame

The community is invited to come out and support not only local students and educators but also a longtime community servant, this Thursday.

The Clinton City Schools’ annual “Staff/Student Basketball Game” will be played on Thursday, April 7th at 6 pm inside the Arowood Arena at Clinton Elementary School.

Staff members will join students in playing basketball, cheering, and dancing, plus the Blaze Color Guard and the Orff Ensemble will perform.

ET Stamey stands on the court at Clinton Elementary School that bears his name (Facebook)

Admission is $5 per person and all proceeds will go toward the continued renovations to the home of ET Stamey, Clinton City Blaze founder, and Athletic Director, who suffered a stroke in January. The renovations are aimed at ensuring that ET can live “independently and successfully” when he returns home after rehab. Those renovations will include, but not be limited to, things like a ramp and a handicapped-accessible bathroom.

A website has been set up to accept donations, and you can find it at www.DonateToET.com. If you would prefer, you may also drop off cash or check donations at the Clinton City Schools’ Central Office. If you donate in check form, please make sure it is made out to Rita Ballinger or ET Stamey.