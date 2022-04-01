CCSO arrests Georgia man on drug charges in Jellico

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies arrested a Georgia man on numerous drug charges after they followed up on leads generated during “prior investigations.”

Acting on that information, the CCSO says that investigators staked out what was supposed to be the delivery point in Jellico for a large amount of drugs from Georgia on Wednesday. When the target of the stakeout, Reginald O’Dell Smith arrived, a K9 immediately alerted on his vehicle for the presence of narcotics, and deputies located 8.7 pounds of what was only described as “drugs.”

Smith was arrested and taken to the Campbell County Jail.