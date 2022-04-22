Carol J. Snyder, age 79 of Clinton

Carol J. Snyder, age 79 of Clinton, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.  Carol was born April 16, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Cas and Mildred McCoy.  Throughout her life, she loved fishing especially shellfishing, boating, snorkeling, and snow skiing.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, John F. Snyder; daughter, Kimberly Gayle Phillips; sister, Judy McCoy Freeman; nephew, Pierce Freeman.
She is survived by her children, Ricky Phillips of Clinton and Melissa Mynatt & husband Barry of Andersonville; grandson, Steve Dority of Andersonville; beloved furry companions, Bo and Jelly Bean.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lisa Runyon, Susie Ellis, Linda Edmonds, and Carolyn Smith for the love and friendship given to Carol and her family.
The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 pm, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the chapel.  Her graveside will immediately follow at Norris Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

