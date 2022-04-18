On April 14, 2022, Carl E. Oakes of Andersonville, TN met Jesus. Born September 14, 1937, Carl Oakes, a beloved husband, dad, and papaw to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carl is preceded in death by Parents T.R & Christine Oakes, brother Bill, and sister Mary Ruth.

Carl, a U.S Navy man, is married to Gloria Oakes of Andersonville and had two children Paul Oakes of Andersonville, and Lea Oakes-Martenis of Kingston. Carl was committed to his faith and family that grew into a family of Ashley (Chad) Chuako of Knoxville, Chad Loy of Andersonville, Kendra (Nate) Coon of Harriman, Vincent Oakes of Knoxville, Jacob Oakes of Lafollette, Hunter Oakes (Deceased) and Helena McGilvery of Knoxville. Carl’s grandkids blessed him with 8 great-grandkids: Bryton, Kaedynce, Rhiannon, Maggie, Tucker, Karli, Carter, and Tanner. Carl had 6 siblings: Shirley, Betty, Nancy, Mary Ruth, Bill, and Frank of Andersonville.

Carl was saved when he was in his early twenties and was a devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church where he lived his Christian life every day always being the example and leader to his family, loving and helping all that he met. Carl was passionate about being a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and spiritual and youth development leader. He was a Boy Scout Leader with the mission to guide a team of scouts on a 10-day hiking trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico for a 100-mile hike. Carl was a Master Carpenter where he retired from Y12 Plant after 30 years of service and used his skills and talents to help people and local churches in need, always using Christ as his example while fitting church and family together. Carl spent many days in his woodworking shop and always had his special friends who become family each loving him as a brother, and a grandchild to tag along. He taught all he knew about life and Christian skills to use for each step of life. Carl was a Navy man and enjoyed every day of his military life traveling and obtaining new experiences and he never met a stranger. Lastly, Carl loved sports UT Vols men and women, and his special team was the New York Yankees whom he loved from childhood. He could start a conversation about Yankees baseball and even recall historical statistics. Carl Oakes was an avid fisherman, gardener, and camper; he was a gentle giant and a Best Friend to numerous people he met.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM in the Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 12:30 PM and go in a funeral procession to Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment with full military honors presented by Campbell County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Chad Loy, Vincent Oakes, Jacob Oakes, Chad Chuako, Nate Coon, Stoney Bolton, and Bob Hackler. www.holleygamble.com