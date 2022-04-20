Cades Cove Loop Road to be closed April 24-27

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Cades Cove Loop Road will be fully closed beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 through 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27 to make needed pavement repairs. The one-way road will be closed to all motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists during this time period.

The road was closed last September for a pavement preservation project. Several areas require additional asphalt repair and repaving to satisfactorily complete the project. The full closure is necessary to allow safe and logistical movement of trucks and paving equipment along the narrow, one-way road. Crews will be working during nighttime and daytime hours.

The Cades Cove Loop Road is one of the most popular roadways in the park and is used by more than two million visitors per year. This work will maintain the heavily used road in good condition and extend the service life of the asphalt surface.

For more information about road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.