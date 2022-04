Congratulations to a pair of Clinton High School basketball standouts on their selections to the Tennessee Sportswriters’ Association All-State Teams for 2021-2022.

Clinton Lady Dragon Miss Basketball Finalist Sarah Burton was named to the Girls’ Class 3A All-State Team, and Dragon scoring machine Jackson Garner was selected to the Boys’ Class 3A All-State squad.

To view the All-State teams for every classification in the state of Tennessee, follow this link.