Budget passes, General Assembly adjourns

State Senator Ken Yager announced Thursday that legislation he proposed to increase the state’s middle college scholarship from $1,250 to $2,000 per semester for eligible full-time students was passed by the state legislature and as part of the budget approved this week in Nashville, $643,500 was allocated to fund it.

Roughly half of Tennessee’s community colleges participate in the middle college program, which allows eligible high school juniors to attend college while in high school. If they complete the program, when they graduate from high school they receive their associate’s degree at the same time. There are currently about 400 students receiving the scholarship in Tennessee, according to a release from Yager’s office.

Currently, students who elect to go to middle college must forego the Tennessee Promise scholarship, which helps high school graduates cover postsecondary institution tuition costs. That leaves middle college participants having to pay their own way through the program.

“Participation in the middle college program should not disqualify students from the Tennessee Promise. That’s why I’m raising the middle college scholarship so it’s equivalent with the Tennessee Promise,” said Sen. Yager. “The middle college program gives some of Tennessee’s top students a leg up on their education and positively changes their lives. I’m proud to have passed legislation that bolsters this successful program, and I thank Rep. Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) for his support in the House.”

The General Assembly concluded its business for the 2022 legislative session on Thursday afternoon and adjourned.

The session was highlighted by adoption of an update to the state’s education funding formula through the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act.

The General Assembly set aside $280 million in taxes and fees, including $80 million for a sales tax holiday on groceries for the month of August and another $121 million to eliminate the state’s license plate registration fee for one year.