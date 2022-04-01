Billie Steve Lowe, age 76, of Clinton

Billie Steve Lowe, age 76, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Friday, March 25th, 2022. In his free time, Steve enjoyed fishing and hunting. He worked as a masonry and coal miner for a great portion of his life.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Faye Lowe; brothers, Ed, Dennie, Larry, John, and Chris Lowe; sister, Margaret Lowe.

He is survived by children, grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, April 1st, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Anderson Memorial Garden on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.