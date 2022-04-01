Bertha Fritts, age 75

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 26 Views

Bertha Fritts, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Bertha was a fearless and selfless woman who loved the Lord. Heaven gained a heart of gold when Bertha was called home. She was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, canning, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a hero, and she welcomed everyone into her home. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gladys Neer; son, Robert F. Gilson; brothers, Clyde and Carl Neer; sisters, Mary Daugherty and Blanche Burris.

Bertha is survived by her son, James Paul Fritts and wife Kristin of Claxton, TN; daughter, Teresa Harmon and husband David of Heiskell, TN; brothers, Douglas Neer of Powell, TN and DJ James of Powell, TN; sister, Gladys Herrell and husband Paul of Andersonville, TN; grandchildren, Brandi O’Neal, Robbie Gilson, Tiffani Sampsel, Matthew Gilson, Emily Harmon, Cody Gilson, Molly Harmon, and Tylor Fritts; four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; best friends, Jeane Keith and Billie Carter; fur babies Paco, Emmie, Little Bill, and Lizzy.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. The graveside service will directly follow the funeral service at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Mark Eason

Our beloved Mark Eason passed from this life to eternal joy in the Lord on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.