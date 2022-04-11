BBB: Roane County BoE approves 4-year contract with Jenkins

According to our partners at BBB-TV, it did not take Roane County School leaders long at all to negotiate a contract with their choice to be the next Director of Schools.

Current Director Schools, Dr. Ladonna McFall, has announced that she will retire at the end of the school year. On March 21st, the Roane County School Board voted not to hire an outside firm to conduct a search for her replacement, and instead chose to hire her successor from within.

Russell Jenkins

Their choice was Russell K. Jenkins, who has spent the last 26 years as an educator in Roane County. Thursday, the Board voted 7-3 to approve a four-year contract for Jenkins that will have him receive an annual salary of $130,000, with bonuses available. The contract also provides full benefits to Jenkins and his family and use of a vehicle, as well as pays any membership dues for civic organizations like the Rotary Club as one example, that he might need to participate in as part of his duties.

Jenkins will assume the role of Director of the Roane County Schools on July 1st.