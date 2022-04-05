ASAP reminds parents how to keep teens safe this prom, graduation season

(ASAP of Anderson)  Since the beginning of the school year, students from Anderson County, Clinton, and Oak Ridge High Schools have joined together to support substance misuse prevention in their schools and community. These students, who form the Youth Ambassador Coalition, or YAC, would like to remind parents and caregivers of the important role they play during prom and graduation season. 

In one survey, 3 out of 4 teens said their parents have the biggest influence on their decision to drink alcohol. 

Parents and caregivers can help keep promgoers and new graduates safe during their celebrations by following a few simple suggestions:

  • reminding their teens that they disapprove of any alcohol or drug use,
  • Know the itinerary and check in,
  • Be clear that it is never okay to drive or ride in the car with someone who is under the influence,
  • Make sure their phone is charged in case they need to reach out,
  • and make sure your teen knows that their parents and caregivers are available and supportive if something happens and they need to reach out.

I AM ONE keychains will be handed out to students as they leave prom and a tag reminding them that “One Decision Can Change Everything: Make this a night to remember, not a night you want to forget.” The #IAMONE campaign encourages youth to declare I AM ONE who will not use drugs or alcohol.

ASAP of Anderson would like to thank the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for providing a grant to support an I AM ONE selfie studio during Anderson County and Clinton Proms and the Oak Ridge’s Graduation Celebration to be yet another reminder to make safe, healthy decisions as they celebrate and prevent them from being another traffic-related injury or fatality. 

For parents or caregivers wondering how to talk with their teens about substances, visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org. There you will find resources to help support you in having these important conversations. You can also get up to date information by following @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

