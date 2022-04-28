April Meyers chosen to helm Clinton Middle School

The Anderson County School District has announced that April Meyers has been selected as the next principal of Clinton Middle School.

According to the announcement, officials write that Mrs. Meyers has “over 20 years of service in Anderson County Schools…as [a] teacher, curriculum specialist, and academic dean.”

In addition, she has served on numerous committees with the Tennessee Department of Education including as the TCAP Ambassador for the East Region.

Clinton Middle School Principal April Meyers (ACS)

She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Maryville College, a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Grand Canyon University, and an Education Specialist Degree through the University of Tennessee’s Leadership Academy.

Meyers and her husband Tim are adoptive parents with a total of 5 children.

In the announcement of her hiring, she says that she “feels privileged to work with the talented teachers and staff of Clinton Middle and believes that by working closely with families and the community, a supportive climate and culture can be provided to grow students to their greatest potential.”